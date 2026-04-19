Real Sociedad were crowned 2025-26 Copa del Rey champions after a penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in Saturday’s final. Pellegrini Matarazzo’s side twice led in 90 minutes, but despite being pegged back on both occasions, two spot-kick saves from stand-in goalkeeper Unai Marrero ensured glory for the Txuri-urdin.

There were special celebrations inside La Cartuja for the La Real supporters, who were not able to attend the 2019-20 Copa del Rey victory over arch rivals Athletic Club due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most poignant moments was captured by RTVE’s cameras, as Marrero held the trophy adorned by a shirt bearing the name of Aitor Zabaleta.

Hoy, los jugadores de la Real Sociedad han dedicado la Copa a Aitor Zabaleta, hincha vasco asesinado por el Frente Atlético. Enormes. pic.twitter.com/2YKvLXKyLj — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) April 18, 2026

Who is Aitor Zabaleta?

Zabeleta was a 28-year-old La Real fan that travelled to the Vicente Calderon in 1998 to witness the UEFA Cup clash between Atleti and the Basque club. But before the match kicked off, he was killed by a member of the extinct ultra group Bastión 1903, whose member Ricardo Guerra stabbed with to death in front of his girlfriend, whom he had travelled with.

Zabaleta has remained in the thoughts of everyone associated with La Real since his tragic death, and 28 years on, his name adorned the Copa del Rey trophy that was lifted by Saturday’s hero Marrero.

Real Sociedad fans paid tribute to Zabaleta pre-match

Prior to kick off at La Cartuja, La Real supporters unveiled their own touching tribute to Zabaleta, whose face was displayed on a giant banner from their section of the stadium. While he is always in the club’s thoughts, he was particularly there for the clash with Atleti, given that it was prior to a match against the same opponent that he was tragically killed in 1998.

La Real will parade the Copa del Rey trophy upon their return to Donostia-San Sebastian on Sunday, in what promises to see more joyous scenes for the Txuri-urdin.