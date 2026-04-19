Real Madrid reach decision on Dani Carvajal contract renewal

Real Madrid have a number of contract situations to resolve before the summer transfer window opens on the 1st of July. One of the players whose current deal expires at this time is club captain Dani Carvajal, who is facing a very uncertain future at the Bernabeu.

It’s been a difficult season for Carvajal, who’s managed only 19 appearances across all competitions. He was forced to undergo surgery on his knee earlier in the campaign, but since returning in January, he has regularly found himself out of Alvaro Arbeloa’s starting line-ups, which has caused a lot of frustration.

It’s also led to doubts about whether he will continue at Real Madrid for at least one more season, and according to Marca, the decision will be made by the player himself, with club bosses happy for him to continue if it is his desire.

As captain, Carvajal will be given the opportunity to remain as part of the first team squad if he so wishes, but whether he chooses to do so is far from certain. The likelihood is that he will definitely move on in the event that Arbeloa is retained as manager, given that the pair have not seen eye-to-eye in recent months.

Carvajal exit makes sense for all parties

It will be interesting to see whether Carvajal chooses to continue as a Real Madrid player, but given that he is now 34, and the fact that his body is starting to break down more often, it would make sense from the club’s perspective for him to depart. They already have Trent Alexander-Arnold as their starting right-back, and he can be backed up by La Fabrica talents David Jimenez and Jesus Fortea, both of whom are very well thought of within Valdebebas.

Carvajal would also have the chance to secure one final pay day, given that he is bound to attract interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States. But whether he chooses that option remains to be seen.