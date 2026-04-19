Defender knocks back Barcelona contract offer

Barcelona are gearing up for a huge summer, but before the transfer window opens, they have a number of contract situations to resolve. The big one centres on Robert Lewandowski, but another whose current deal expires in June is Andreas Christensen.

The last two seasons have been desperately difficult for Christensen, who has made only 23 appearances since Hansi Flick took over as Barcelona head coach. On the whole, it has not been because of selection decisions that he has not played, but rather, he has regularly been struck down by injury woes.

Christensen suffered back-to-back Achilles tendon issues last season, and in December, he was diagnosed with a partial ACL tear. He is close to returning from the latest setback, but even if he fails to do so before the campaign ends, he may not have played his last match as a Barcelona player.

In recent weeks, Barcelona presented a renewal offer to Christensen’s representatives. They are keen for the Denmark international to stick around for next season at least, although he would need to take a significant pay cut to do so – and at this stage, this is something he’s not comfortable with, as per MD.

Christensen wants improved contract offer

Christensen may have turned down Barcelona’s first offer, but he hopes that an agreement can be reached in the coming weeks. He has instructed his representatives to continue negotiating with the Catalan club, and he hopes that the next proposal will include a much better financial package than the last.

A number of clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and even La Liga are keeping tabs on Christensen, but the 30-year-old has made it clear that he is prioritising a new contract with Barcelona. He and his family are very settled in Catalonia, although they will be forced to relocate if an agreement cannot be reached before the end of June.