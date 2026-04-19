Real Madrid have already decided to re-sign Nico Paz this summer, but that is unlikely to be the only deal that gets done with Como. The high-flying Serie A side, who have another La Fabrica graduate in Jacobo Ramon on their books, are expected to come again for some of the club’s talented younger players.

Como have already been linked with a move for Daniel Yanez, and head coach Cesc Fabregas has now confirmed that La Fabrica will once again be a port of call for this summer’s transfer window, as per MD.

“Yes, we are still following the Real Madrid Castilla players. We are always on the move and we have to be like this because, I repeat: sometimes yes, big data, this, that… live. You have to see the player live. Sensations, controls, movements, whether he speaks or not… it is very important.

“We are looking to improve for the future. And yes, we know the result that Nico Paz has given, the result that Jacobo Ramón has given and we continue to think about possible solutions for the future. But not only there (at Castilla), in the world in general.”

Who could swap Real Madrid for Como his summer?

Yanez is unlikely to be the only player that Como look to sign from Real Madrid this summer. The likes of Diego Aguado, Manuel Angel and even Gonzalo Garcia, who will be sold during the upcoming transfer window, could end up joining the Italian club before the start of the 2026-27 season.

The fact that Como have established a very good relationship with Real Madrid gives them a clear edge of other clubs in the race to sign any of their targets. In this regard, it would be no surprise to see multiple players joining Fabregas’ squad throughout the summer.