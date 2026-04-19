Barcelona to beat Chelsea to signing of highly-rated midfielder

Barcelona are set for a big summer of transfers, as they plan to add extra quality to Hansi Flick’s squad for next season. Sporting director Deco will also oversee more La Masia additions, and the latest of those could be agreed sooner rather than later.

In the last couple of years in particular, Barcelona have focused intently on bringing in talented young players. In January, they added Juwensley Onstein and Hamza Abdelkarim to their ranks, and already, working is being done towards more signings for the summer – the first of which could be Seydou Dembele.

Barcelona have put a lot of effort into scouting the African market in recent years, and Dembele looks set to be the next player to move to La Masia. According to Africa Foot (via MD), the 18-year-old is poised to join from the JMG Academy Bamako.

Dembele, who is considered to be one of the best Malian players of his generation, is set to move to Europe this summer. Chelsea have been following his progress in recent months, but they have now been overtaken by Barcelona, with Deco seeing him as being another top youngster to add to their La Masia ranks.

Who is Seydou Dembele?

Dembele predominantly plays as an attacking midfielder, although he has featured on the right wing during his matches for Mali’s U17 side. He is a left-footed playmaker that has scored six goals in 14 appearances at international level, although his most notable attribute is his dribbling ability.

Barcelona will hope that Dembele, if he does indeed sign, can make a good impact from next season onwards. If he performs well for the U19s, which is the level he would likely start at, then there is every chance that he could move up the ranks quickly, with a view to ultimately ending up in the senior squad.