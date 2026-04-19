Atletico Madrid saw their chances of a first Copa del Rey title in 13 years go up in smoke on Saturday, as they lost to Real Sociedad in this season’s final. Los Colchoneros twice came from behind to force extra time, but they were defeated 4-3 on penalties.

As per Marca, head coach Diego Simeone delivered his assessment of the contest at La Cartuja when he spoke to the media post-match. He was pleased with how his side played, but rued their inability to take chances.

“First, I congratulate the opponent. We reacted well to the first goal, then we continued with a low pace. Then came the break, we talked and changed the pace by playing the game that had to be played. We could have scored the third with Johnny (Cardoso) or Baena. Then in extra time we had one chance each, Julián’s shot that hit the post and the one that Musso saved. We competed very well, but unfortunately the penalties fell on their side.

Simeone: Missed chances decided the final

The missed chances by Cardoso and Baena, which came minutes apart, were the deciding factor in Atleti’s loss, according to Simeone.

“The players made a huge effort, but the game was decided in the 90 minutes, it was Johnny or Baena’s chance that should have been scored. But as we always say, they had that forcefulness and we did not.”

Simeone decides against sending message to supporters

Simeone was asked to send a message to the Atleti fanbase in the aftermath of the Copa del Rey defeat, although he decides against doing so, as he wants it to be shown on the pitch instead.

“It’s difficult to give messages, because the fans need wins, not messages. What remains is to work every day.”

Simeone not thinking about Champions League

The defeat leaves the Champions League as Atleti’s only remaining chance of silverware this season, although Simeone is not yet looking ahead to the upcoming semi-final tie against Arsenal.

“I’m not thinking about Arsenal. The defeat hurts me a lot, we needed to win, but we couldn’t. As we compete, it gives me a lot of peace of mind.”