Real Madrid managerial target not considering Bernabeu switch

Real Madrid are almost certain to be searching for a new manager this summer, with it looking unlikely that Alvaro Arbeloa will continue after his side’s Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this week. The 43-year-old, who replaced Xabi Alonso in January, is poised to oversee a trophyless season, which is expected to mean that his contract will not be renewed.

A number of possible replacements have already been identified, such as Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino. Current France head coach Didier Deschamps, who will be leaving after the 2026 World Cup, has also attracted interest from Bernabeu bosses, although it does appear unlikely that he will make a return to club football with Los Blancos.

According to L’Equipe (via MD), Deschamps’ entourage has denied the possibility of him taking over as Real Madrid manager in the summer, meaning that the managerial shortlist has now dropped by one.

Deschamps would have been a good fit for Real Madrid in that he has proven himself capable of handling big egos, as he has done with France over the last 14 years. He also has a good relationship with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, although it appears very unlikely that he will manage them at club level anytime soon.

Real Madrid’s shortlist is shortening by the day

The Deschamps news comes only 24 hours after it was confirmed that Real Madrid are unlikely to appoint Klopp, who is their leading candidate, as their new manager, with the former Liverpool head coach not yet ready for a return to the dugout. It leaves Pochettino as the only concrete name in the race, but even then, there’s no guarantee that he leaves his post with the United States.

It will be interesting to see how the Real Madrid managerial situation plays out, but with targets dropping like flies, it does play into Arbeloa’s hands regarding his possible staying on.