Real Madrid have plans to let a number of first team players leave during the upcoming summer transfer window. Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are candidates to leave as free agents, while the likes of Raul Asencio, Eduardo Camavinga and Gonzalo Garcia are poised to be put up for sale.

At this stage, Alaba is the only player that is certain to be leaving this summer, as Real Madrid have no plans to offer him a new contract before his current one expires in June. But not far behind him is Dani Ceballos, with the Spanish midfielder being another that has next-to-no future at the Bernabeu.

Ceballos has barely featured this summer, and with only a year left on his contract, it is effectively taken for granted that he can leave. He is keen for a fresh start elsewhere, and although he continues to prioritise a return to Real Betis, he could end up playing in the Netherlands next season.

As per Matteo Moretto (via ED), Ajax are interested in signing Ceballos this summer, and they have already held talks with his representatives. The Eredivisie side believe a deal can be reached for the 29-year-old, who’s unlikely to command a high transfer fee due to his waning prominence at Real Madrid.

Ajax move unclear due to possible Betis developments

Ajax may well be in the driving seat for Ceballos’ signature at this stage, but the option of a return to Betis will always be clear in the mind of the Real Madrid midfielder. Los Verdiblancos officials had ruled it out earlier this year, but if Sergi Altimira and/or Sofyan Amrabat depart in the summer, it would open the door for an approach to made.

However, many things would need to align in order for Ceballos to seal a Betis return. He would need to take a wage cut, while Real Madrid’s asking price would need to be an amount deemed acceptable by sporting director Manu Fajardo and co.