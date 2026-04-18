Marcus Rashford has performed well for Barcelona since he joined on loan from Manchester United last summer, but it may not be enough to keep him at the Spotify Camp Nou. It is increasingly unlikely that he remains at the Catalan club on a permanent basis, with the preference being for a second loan to be agreed – something that the Premier League side are unwilling to sanction at this stage.

Because of this, Rashford has more and more chances to return to Man United. His situation at Old Trafford has changed during his time away, with current head coach Michael Carrick keen for the England international to join his squad for the start of next season – and as per Sport, he spoke on the matter this week.

“I think there are decisions that will be taken in due time. Marcus is in that situation. At this moment nothing has been decided, but the time will come when there is.”

Rashford frustrated by Barcelona limbo

According to BBC Sport, Rashford is increasingly open to returning to Man United in the summer. His preference remains a permanent stay at the Spotify Camp Nou, but if that does not turn out to be possible, he would be content to make his way back into contention in Carrick’s squad for next season and beyond.

Rashford’s stance comes amid reports (via CaughtOffside) that he is unhappy at how his situation at Barcelona is playing out. He’s not pleased about the fact that a permanent stay is becoming less and less of a reality, which is why he is prepared to consider other options – one of which is a return to Man United.

It will be very interesting to see how Rashford’s situation plays out as the summer draws nearer. He’s been a solid performer when called upon this season, but whether that is enough for them to justify paying €30m amid their well-documented financial turmoil is unclear.