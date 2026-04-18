Predicted Teams Atletico Madrid-Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad will face off in the Copa del Rey final at 21:00 CEST in La Cartuja in Seville, with both sides seeking their first silverware in five years. Los Colchoneros are back in the Copa final for the first time since they last won it in 2013, while La Real lifted the trophy in 2021.

Ahead of the match, Pellegrino Matarazzo was positive about the side that he saw in training, and confirmed that Takefusa Kubo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Jon Gorrotxategi were all fit enough to start. Arsen Zakharyan, Alvaro Odriozola and Igor Zubeldia will miss out on the occasion.

Meanwhile Diego Simeone said that his side were back down to earth after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals. Simeone has David Hancko and Pablo Barrios back to fitness, while Marc Pubill returns from suspension. The only player to miss out is Jose Maria Gimenez, who has not recovered from injury.

🚨 JUST IN – Injury Updates: • In principle, Pablo Barrios and possibly David Hancko will be included in the squad, but neither will be risked, with the team still competing in the Champions League. • Josema Giménez is the only player who is 100% ruled out.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/HwkunconwB — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 17, 2026

Atletico Madrid unlikely to make many changes

Despite the physical demands of their tie against Barcelona on Tuesday, Simeone is only expected to make one change, as per MD. Pubill will replace Clement Lenglet in the backline, and Diario AS concur that Los Rojiblancos will continue with Marcos Llorente and Koke Resurreccion in midfield, despite the return of Johnny Cardoso.

The #CopadelRey final is here, as #AtleticoMadrid and #RealSociedad both compete for a first trophy in five years. MD believe Pubill will be the only change for Simeone from their win over Barcelona. Marrero is expected to continue in goal for La Real, with Kubo on the bench. pic.twitter.com/f3637dMYKp — Football España (@footballespana_) April 18, 2026

Real Sociedad to start without Brais Mendez and Take Kubo

For La Real, Matarazzo is expected to go with the more solid midfield of Carlos Soler playing ahead of Gorrotxategi and Benat Turrientes, leaving no place for Luka Sucic or Brais Mendez. Out wide, Kubo returned to fitness earlier this month, and played half an hour against Alaves last weekend, but Ander Barrenetxea and Goncalo Guedes are likely to continue on the flanks.

With Zubeldia out of action, Croatia international Duje Caleta-Car will play alongside Jon Martin, perhaps the only impediment to their usual starting team.