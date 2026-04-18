Barcelona transfer plans focused on four signings this summer

After exiting the Champions League in agonising fashion, Barcelona are already turning their focus to their summer plans. The Blaugrana still have to secure a LaLiga title that will make good on a season after disappointments in Europe and the Copa del Rey, but have a nine-point lead going into the final seven games against Real Madrid.

Days after their Champions League departure, there was talk that Barcelona are keen to accelerate a deal for Alessandro Bastoni. The Inter defender appears to be their primary target to strengthen a backline that conceded in every Champions League game they played this season.

The other priority position is a number nine, with Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres failing to convince in the final months of the season. It came as some surprise when Barcelona were linked with Atletico Madrid’s Alexander Sorloth and RCD Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi as potential low-cost alternatives at the centre-forward position.

🚨 La Masia ‘bombazo’: FC Barcelona are very close to signing Espanyol’s 14-year-old gem Pol Sabadí. The left-footed midfielder, considered one of the best talents of the 2011 generation, is determined to accept Barça's offer despite interest from Real Madrid. [@jaumemarcet] pic.twitter.com/cpF0MI6NsN — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 18, 2026

Barcelona transfer plans centred on four signings

As explained by MD, Barcelona’s priority is focused on four signings in the summer. One of them is indeed a centre-back, and they say that Bastoni intends to do what he can to push through a move. Julian Alvarez remains the dream option for the number nine spot, but there is an acknowledgement that any move would be highly difficult, and a budget of €100m has been set for his signing. Hence why Barcelona are being linked with other options.

The other two priorities are a winger on the left flank to replace Marcus Rashford, with Barcelona now unlikely to activate their buy option on the Manchester United loanee, and retaining Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese veteran appears to have earned his continuity at the club, but parent club Al-Hilal are keen to bring in some sort of compensation.

Alternatives to Marcus Rashford

Barcelona have been linked with several alternatives to Rashford, including former La Masia talents Victor Munoz and Jan Virgili. The Osasuna winger is considered the most complete player, but Real Madrid’s buyback option makes the deal difficult. He has a release clause of €40m, while Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup, another option, is expected to cost between €30m and €40m too.