Atletico Madrid rule out summer moves for two Barcelona players

Multiple players have swapped between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the last decade, and 2026 could see more cases. The Catalans are keen to sign Julian Alvarez, while in recent weeks, there has been members of Hansi Flick’s side linked with a switch to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Because of this, Barcelona have opened the door to including a player or two in their proposal for Alvarez, which would bring down the liquid cost. However, this is a no-go for Atleti, as MD have reported that they will not consider any offers from Catalonia that have players attached.

The primary reason for this is due to Atleti ending their interest in multiple Barcelona players. In recent months, they’ve been linked with Marc Casado, who is heading towards the Spotify Camp Nou exit door, although his next destination will not be the red-and-white area of the Spanish capital as Los Colchoneros do not have him as a target for the short or medium term.

Atleti also rule out Ferran Torres move

Another of Barcelona’s players that has attracted interest from Atleti is Ferran Torres. The Spain international is another that is being considered for a summer exit from the Spotify Camp Nou, and while he had been thought of as a replacement for the outgoing Antoine Griezmann, it has now been decided that he is not someone that will be pursued.

The fact that Atleti have ruled out Casado and Torres is bad news for Barcelona, who are desperate to bring down the cost of a possible deal for Alvarez. A player-plus-cash arrangement would have been very favourable for them, but it is now almost certain that it will not be an option for the summer, which makes it even more unlikely that they will be able to secure the signature of the Argentine striker this summer.