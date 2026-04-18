As Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad prepare for Copa del Rey final that will go down in history for one of them, here’s your guide to what to look out for.

How did they get here?

Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros are always one of the favourites for the competition, but the truth is it has been 13 years since they were last here – that ended with an iconic win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. Seeing off fourth-tier Atletico Baleares 3-2, Atletico were pushed by Deportivo La Coruna in the following round, with only an Antoine Griezmann free-kick separating the sides (1-0).

The arrival of Ademola Lookman sparked excitement at the end of the January transfer window, and that went into overdrive after he helped inspire a brilliant 5-0 win over Real Betis in the quarter-finals. The semi-finals drew Atletico Madrid against Barcelona, thumping the Catalans 4-0 at the Metropolitano, and holding onto a 4-3 aggregate win at Camp Nou.

Real Sociedad

After dismissing SD Negreira 3-0 and Reus 2-0 in the first two rounds, La Real were pushed to the limit by second tier Eldense, needing a 96th minute winner from Pablo Marin to progress. Real Sociedad needed more heroics to beat Osasuna, with Igor Zubeldia grabbing an equaliser to make it 2-2 in the 92nd minute, before they won 6-5 on penalties. It was an 86th winner from Orri Oskarsson, giving light to the excellent song, that proved the winner against Alaves in a 3-2 victory in the quarter-finals.

Arguably the semi-finals were the most comfortable of all for Real Sociedad, beating Basque rivals 1-0 in both legs. Despite the right scoreline, with Pellegrino Matarazzo’s impact now in play, they were much the better side.

How are both sides arriving at the final?

Atletico Madrid

Euphoric. Diego Simeone said his side have come back to earth after knocking Barcelona out of the Champions League as well as the Copa del Rey. Lookman’s winner in that tie was part of passionate team effort against the Catalan side, and it feels like the Atletico squad have built a strong bond in recent months. Playing with confidence, this side believe they can beat anyone right now.

While they are coming into the game with three days less rest, and their tie against Barcelona was mentally sapping, the boost it has given them is significant. Simeone has also been able to rotate plenty in La Liga in recent weeks.

Real Sociedad

The Txuri-Urdin have won 11 of their 18 games under Matarazzo, who has revolutionised the side since arriving in late December. What was a side low on confidence, battling to keep themselves out of the relegation fight, are now playing with self-belief, and look like they have a strong identity. Matarazzo has brought a feel-good factor to Anoeta, and his enthusiasm and willingness to buy into life in Donostia-San Sebastian have made him incredibly popular.

While they drew 3-3 with Alaves last weekend, there is no doubt one eye was on this game. La Real have lost just three times, but two of those were away from home to Real Madrid and Atletico, and they rotated in both those games too. The other defeat was away to third-place Villarreal.

How will both sides setup?

Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros seem to have settled on their best team, for now at least. David Hancko and Pablo Barrios are struggling for fitness, and with Juan Musso in fine form, he’s expected to be in goal. It looks as if Nahuel Molina will get the nod at right-back over Johnny Cardoso in midfield, which means that Marcos Llorente will be in the middle of the pitch with Koke Resurreccion. Marc Pubill and Robin Le Normand will be inside of Molina, and Matteo Ruggeri will start at left-back.

On the flanks, Giuliano Simeone and Ademola Lookman, with Antoine Griezmann dropping into midfield to supply Julian Alvarez up front. Generally Atletico have been playing sides willing to push up against them of late, allowing them to draw in a press, and play behind them. Early on, don’t be surprised to see Atletico press high themselves. Depending on what Simeone gets from La Real, he will probably adjust to either disrupt their build-up, or release Giuliano and Lookman on the break.

Real Sociedad

Matarazzo’s approach has been proactive in terms of his pressing, pushing high up to rob the ball, but he’s shown plenty of flexibility too. Against bigger sides, that approach has been tempered at times, and if his side feel they will not be able to nick the ball, they have no problem dropping into shape 30 yards from their own goal. Given Atletico have been vulnerable to sides dropping deep and allowing them possession, Matarazzo may be tempted to do so at stages. Generally on the ball, his side have been aggressive, looking to supply Goncalo Guedes, Ander Barrenetxea in space, and push Sergio Gomez and Jon Aramburu high up from full-back.

Mikel Oyarzabal will direct the attacking moves from the centre-forward spot, and Carlos Soler is the favourite to start behind him, with Benat Turrientes and Jon Gorrotxategi behind him. Zubeldia is injured, and so Duje Caleta-Car will partner Jon Martin at the back, and Unai Marrero is expected to continue as the cup goalkeeper.

Key battles on the pitch

Carlos Soler v Koke Resurreccion

The area where Barcelona did the most damage in midweek to Atletico was in the number 10 spot, with Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo outnumbering Koke and Llorente. If Soler can find space behind Koke, then that will open the game up for Real Sociedad. By the same token, Koke and Griezmann are the ones that need to connect Atletico together in midfield, and so La Real may start their defensive plan by clamping down on both.

Goncalo Guedes v Nahuel Molina/Matteo Ruggeri

Guedes is the one with the magic moment for La Real, providing aggression, flair and ambition on the ball. To get the best Oyarzabal, Matarazzo needs Guedes to be able to attract Atletico defenders away from him, and link up with him. If Atletico can get to grips with Guedes, then it will make La Real’s attack that much more one-dimensional.

These are the nights we signed him for. Bring it home, @9julianalvarez. ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/Fjn2jnrkhU — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 18, 2026

Ademola Lookman v Jon Aramburu

In general, Aramburu is one of La Real’s outlets building from deep, and getting down the right side to apply pressure. Lookman is the player that stretches the opposition most, and the Nigeria international has been the sharpest weapon Simeone has in big games of late. Whichever player forces the other to adapt their game the most will no doubt be taking away a major part of the other team’s plan.

Coming in clutch?

Antoine Griezmann

Who else? Heavily involved in getting Atletico Madrid to this point, and coming up with a brilliant pre-assist for Lookman’s goal on Tuesday, this is an emotional game for Griezmann. Still the Atletico player with the most technical quality, and undoubtedly the smartest in his side, he is the one they look to give the ball to when they’re in trouble.

Mikel Oyarzabal

It’s a similar sentiment for Oyarzabal. In their last meeting, Oyarzabal came off the bench, and within two minutes, thundered the ball into the top corner. Captain, leader and most lethal player, Matarazzo has been effusive in his praise for what he gives to this side, both in terms of what he can do with the ball, and how he sets the tone for his teammates.