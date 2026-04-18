Atletico Madrid have responded well to twice going behind in the Copa del Rey final, and they have levelled late on against Real Sociedad at La Cartuja.

It was the start of dreams for La Real, as Ander Barrenetxea headed them in front after 15 seconds, which was the fastest goal in Copa del Rey final history. It was a fine cross from Goncalo Guedes, and the winger’s effort was just out of the reach of Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Ademola Lookman fired home Atleti’s first equaliser of the night on 19 minutes, although they trailed once again when Musso’s foul on Guedes allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to score from the penalty spot in first half stoppage time.

Alvarez brings Atleti back level on 83 minutes

The second half has been completely dominated by Atleti, but it has taken until the 83rd minute for La Real’s defence to be breached for the second time. It’s been done so in fine style by Julian Alvarez, who found the top corner after being set up by compatriot Thiago Almada.

🚨 JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ DOES IT AGAIN — ANOTHER SENSATIONAL STRIKE! 🇪🇸 ATLETICO MADRID 2–2 REAL SOCIEDAD pic.twitter.com/YH8JEWBWCi — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 18, 2026

What a goal from Julian Alvarez to keep Atleti's dreams of Copa del Rey glory alive! 🔥 Diego Simeone was first down the line to celebrate with his striker 😂 pic.twitter.com/ttMDIrAZiW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 18, 2026

JULIAN ALVAREZ WITH AN ABSOLUTELY INSANE GOAL TO EQUALIZE LATE IN THE COPA DEL REY FINAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZFDC0GG1bU — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2026

There were no more goals in the remaining minutes of regulation time, meaning that a third straight Copa del Rey final will see extra time. Who will come out on top: Atletico Madrid or Real Sociedad?