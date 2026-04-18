Atletico Madrid responded well to going behind early in the Copa del Rey final, but they are still trailing with 45 minutes to go against Real Sociedad at La Cartuja.

It was the start of dreams for La Real, as Ander Barrenetxea headed them in front after 15 seconds, which was the fastest goal in Copa del Rey final history. It was a fine cross from Goncalo Guedes, and the winger’s effort was just out of the reach of Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Lookman brings Atleti back level in Copa del Rey final

Atleti were not overly fazed by the early setback, and on 19 minutes, they found themselves back on level terms when Ademola Lookman collected a pass from Antoine Griezmann before finding the bottom corner of the La Real goal in excellent fashion.

🚨 ADEMOLA LOOKMAN EQUALISES — ATLETI SHAKE OFF THE EARLY SHOCK! 🇪🇸 ATLETICO MADRID 1–1 REAL SOCIEDAD pic.twitter.com/dj0bIdx9n0 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 18, 2026

That's an excellent finish by Ademola Lookman! 🙌 Atletico Madrid level it up in the Copa del Rey final 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/9l8LNXJ0L9 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 18, 2026

GRIEZMANN TO LOOKMAN AND ATLETI EQUALIZES! WHAT A START TO THE COPA DEL REY FINAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1VHKG3Xhvx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 18, 2026

Oyarzabal restores La Real advantage from 12 yards

However, it is still La Real that go into half time as the happier of the two teams, as they retook the lead in stoppage time. Musso was adjudged to have fouled Guedes inside the penalty area, which allowed Mikel Oyarzabal to step up and score from 12 yards.

🚨 Mikel Oyarzabal converts the penalty with a left footed shot. 🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/J0KopUu2gH — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 18, 2026

Atleti have it all to do in the second half, but they are very capable of coming from behind to win. However, they’d much rather be in La Real’s situation right now.