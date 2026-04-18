Atletico Madrid Real Sociedad

WATCH: Real Sociedad score fastest ever Copa del Rey final goal to lead Atletico Madrid after 15 seconds

The deadlock has been broken inside the opening 15 seconds of the Copa del Rey final, and it is Atletico Madrid that have fallen behind at La Cartuja, with Real Sociedad scoring a record-breaking goal to hit the front.

When these two teams met in La Liga last month, a match won 3-2 by Atleti at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, it was Diego Simeone’s side that scored early when Alexander Sorloth struck inside five minutes. This has been bettered, and then some, by La Real, whose opening goal in this Copa del Rey final has come before the 20-second mark.

Barrenetxea heads La Real into dream start

Mikel Oyarzabal’s cross was met by the head of Ander Barrenetxea, whose effort was agonisingly out of the reach of Atleti goalkeeper Juan Musso, which sent one half of La Cartuja into raptures.

Barrenetxea’s goal is record-breaking, and it is the fastest ever in a Copa del Rey final, beating Raul Tamudo of Espanyol’s effort against Real Zaragoza is the 2006 edition. More importantly, it means that La Real are in the ascendency early on in Seville.

Posted by

Tags Ander Barrenetxea Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey Real Sociedad

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News