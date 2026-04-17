Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has declared that the toughest part of the Copa del Rey final will be the mental battle, as his side prepare to face Real Sociedad. He also confirmed that a key player will return to action on Saturday night.

It has been 13 years since Atletico appeared in a Copa del Rey final last, triumphing over rivals Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013. It is largely credited as the game that changed the mentality of the club. Simeone was asked what had changed between that Simeone and the one today before the final.

“One always evolves; one is never the same. One is 20, 30, 40 years old… It’s the same as a coach, and the same as a player. We have grown with the opportunities the club has given us, always maintaining an idea, a plan, a quest; in that respect, we change very little.”

However he did not feel that experience would be a decisive factor for his players at La Cartuja.

“There’s no rule; I always say age doesn’t matter. It works whether you’re 18 or 35, even with a great head on your shoulders. The toughest match is the one inside your own head. Those who manage it best during the game will come out on top.”

‘We’re back down to earth’ – Diego Simeone

The mood at the Metropolitano is euphoric after qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals, eliminating Barcelona in the process. Simeone was confident his side could handle the mental highs.

“We know how wonderful it is for any athlete to play in a final. Both the Real Sociedad players and our team are incredibly excited and will give their all to win. On Tuesday, we played an important match, which put us in a fantastic position: a Champions League semi-final.”

“Now we’re back down to earth, that’s what matters, and here we are, aware of the challenges we’ll face. Real Sociedad knows how to play, they know how to fight, and they have different ways of attacking, both through the middle and down the wings, with young players. We expect nothing less than to try and take the game to where we think we can hurt them.”

Like Antoine Griezmann before him, Simeone’s message to the Atletico fans was one of thanks.

“Thank you. Just thank you. I can’t say anything but thank you, thank you, and thank you for all the support I’ve received since I arrived in ’94, then when I returned at the end of my playing career, and during my time as manager, with all the difficulties involved, and for being able to witness the club’s growth. Thank you.”

‘This final is part of a process’

In terms of what the final means, Simeone was philosophical.

“It is a process that evolves, a process that shows that continuity, humility, hard work and knowing where to go has a path, which is not always what one desires, but one sees what one is looking for.”

“I always imagine the best; I have no other thought than the best. Obviously, it’s not just about winning a Copa del Rey; it’s a goal we have for a lot of things that we’re obviously going to achieve.”

Simeone on Barrios fitness

Simeone was also able to deliver good news for Atletico fans, with Pablo Barrios returning from injury after five weeks out due to a hamstring problem.

“Everyone who is part of the squad tomorrow, can help us. Pablo Barrios will be with us.”

It is not yet clear whether David Hancko will recover in time for a starting spot. Johnny Cardoso is also in contention to start in midfield, although Koke Resurreccion and Marcos Llorente have been in excellent form in midfield.