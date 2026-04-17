Barcelona will hope to wrap up the La Liga title as soon as possible, and when they do, their attention will turn to the summer. The Catalans have plans for a number of deals to be done during the transfer window, and one of the players whose futures will need to be defined before then is Robert Lewandowski.

The 37-year-old striker sees his contract expire in June, and while he has a renewal offer on the table, it is not guaranteed that he stays at the Spotify Camp Nou. He’s reportedly already looking elsewhere, although the player himself has come out and clarified that any definitive decision has yet to be made, as per MD.

“We still have a little time. The club knows what I think and I have had time to think. I don’t want to talk about offers and my future. The remaining games and the goals are more important. That something new comes out in the press every day is not important.”

Lewandowski reflects on Champions League exit

Lewandowski was also asked about Barcelona’s painful Champions League exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid earlier this week. He was downhearted, but he is also looking forward to finishing the job in La Liga.

“It always hurts. We tried until the end. We fought, we wanted to win and be in the semi-finals. But that’s football. Now we have to concentrate on La Liga. We have a few games left and we want to win it.

“We have great potential, players who always want to play and win. Sometimes it can seem like we’re better but we end up losing. Football is not always fair. We still have important games to play. We cannot think too much about what has already happened, but we must think now about the future. You always have to think about what you can still do.”