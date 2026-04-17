Real Madrid were dumped out of the Champions League, with Bayern Munich winning 6-4 on aggregate after a 4-3 success at the Allianz Arena. Much of the focus after that match has been on the controversial red card for Eduardo Camavinga, and some believe this has taken away from criticism that should be coming the way of the Los Blancos players.

As per Diario AS, Thierry Henry took aim at Real Madrid over the lack of on-field intelligence they showed in Munich.

“Real Madrid fans are going to flood the networks crying for the referee. They will say that Camavinga’s second yellow card was a disgrace, that it was too soft for a Champions League quarter-final, and that the officials were biased against him. But you have to understand it: when you’re playing away at the Allianz Arena, you don’t give the referee a single reason to make a decision. You have to be smarter than that.

“You see Real Madrid completely destroying them in the first half with Güler and Mbappé, and everyone at home thinks that the comeback is already complete. Then Bayern came out in the second half, took advantage of the numerical superiority and turned the pitch into a washing machine. They suffocated them completely. And that shot by Michael Olise in added time to make it 4-3 for Bayern and bury the tie definitively? What a goal. To show that level of icy composure against Real Madrid in the 94th minute is special. Real Madrid thought they were the undisputed kings of the comeback, but tonight Bayern gave them a brutal taste of their own medicine.”

Petit: Some Real Madrid players not good enough

Emmanuel Petit was of a similar view, as he expressed his belief that some of the Real Madrid players on show at the Allianz Arena are not deserving of their place in Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad.

“There are players who don’t have the level to play for Real Madrid. They have to change to be able to win this type of game.”