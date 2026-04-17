Real Madrid open to selling player after spat with Alvaro Arbeloa

Real Madrid are assessing the damage of a season without silverware, with their La Liga hopes in the doldrums. It could well have major consequences for some members of their squad too, as Los Blancos work out how to strengthen ahead of the summer window.

That will start with manager Alvaro Arbeloa, with Real Madrid yet to make a call on his future, but there are also a number of players that will also be in danger of a sale. Dani Ceballos and David Alaba seem likely to depart, but another could be Raul Asencio.

Raul Asencio could leave Real Madrid

As explained by The Athletic, Asencio is considered as transferable this summer. The 23-year-old was promoted to the first team last season, and earned a starting spot at various points, but has fallen out of favour of late. Asencio also signed a new contract until 2031, and has always maintained that his goal is to triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Asencio falling out with Alvaro Arbeloa

Part of the reason that he has fallen out of favour is a falling out with Arbeloa. It came as a surprise when Asencio was omitted from Real Madrid’s trip to Munich this week due to illness, despite training normally beforehand. Prior to their game against Girona, Asencio had sat out the previous five games, and was not in the squad for three them. The games missed in March he was also fit for.

Arbeloa was not best pleased when he was forced to use Antonio Rudiger due to a last-minute injury, and did not restore Asencio to the matchday squad until the defender apologised to his teammates. If Arbeloa does remain beyond the summer, the differences between them could impact Asencio’s chances of staying. Castilla centre-backs Diego Aguado and Joan Martinez are also tipped for first-team involvement in the future.