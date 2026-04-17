Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has said the squad are indebted to manager Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has guided the Txuri-Urdin back to the Copa del Rey final six seasons later. The 28-year-old is one of the few remaining members of the 2021 winners.

Asked about his role as a leader and the captain of the side, Oyarzabal siad it was his job to be composed, but that age wasn’t altogether relevant when it comes to nerves.

“Well, I try to convey calm, confidence, security… What we have to do on the pitch is what we know how to do: play football and not think. Those of us who have been around longer might even be more nervous than the younger players.”

“Very few of us are here from that final; a lot has changed. The support of the fans tomorrow is very important; that will help us. Hopefully, the result will be the same.”

Despite acting as the leader, and setting the tone, Oyarzabal admitted that he was nervous about the game. Matarazzo spoke about finding the right outlets for nervous tension shortly after.

“I’m very proud. I’m nervous, I won’t lie, but I think it’s a good thing. I think it shows that you still have enthusiasm and hunger. I’ll have to get rid of those nerves so they help, not hinder.”

Homegrown contribution to Real Sociedad squad

Oyarzabal, who of course came through the Zubieta academy himself, was asked if it gave his side an extra boost to have so many homegrown players.

“For those of us who have been Real Sociedad fans all our lives, who have supported the team and have been here for so many years, experiencing days like these is a dream. Being able to be here with teammates you’ve known for so many years is something you rarely experience.”

‘We owe Matarazzo a great deal’ – Oyarzabal

Real Sociedad’s season has seen a major turnaround since the arrival of Matarazzo, who also admitted that neither he nor the club expected to be in the Copa del Rey final when he arrived. Oyarzabal was happy to praise the American manager.

“We owe him a great deal. Since his arrival, things have changed a lot, and it goes without saying how grateful we are. It’s also a day to remember all the coaches who have brought us to where we are today.”

The Spain striker will be leading the line for La Real, and is their top scorer this season with 14 goals in 32 appearances. He is expected to be flanked by Ander Barrenetxea and Goncalo Guedes, providing a mobile forward line for Atletico to deal with.