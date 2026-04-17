Real Madrid will not be appointing Jurgen Klopp as manager this summer, despite strong interest from Los Blancos in recent months. Advisor Anas Laghrari has been advocating for the German’s appointment for a number of years, but it seems this will not be the summer he arrives at Real Madrid either.

After Xabi Alonso’s sacking in January, Klopp was cited as the first choice for Real Madrid to take over in the summer. Having retired 18 months earlier from management, Klopp has on several occasions denied any intention to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu, albeit there were some reports that he could consider an offer ‘under the right conditions’ from Germany.

Klopp is not an option for Real Madrid this summer

For the first time, the reports coming out of Spain have ruled out the signing of Klopp. He himself had spoken about it on several occasions, but rumours from the Spanish capital continued that he was in consideration. El Chiringuito have explained that while Klopp is liked by everyone at the club, he is no longer in consideration for the job, and is not an option to take over this summer.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol 🚨 👀 "ARBELOA NO ESTÁ FUERA, FLORENTINO tiene que HABLAR CON ÉL". ❌ "KLOPP NO ES UNA POSIBILIDAD". pic.twitter.com/kJAHgzBeFe — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 17, 2026

Alvaro Arbeloa meeting to happen in coming days

The expectation is that Real Madrid do need a replacement for Arbeloa, but on Thursday night, reports emerged that Arbeloa still has hope of retaining his job next year. El Chiringuito assure no decision has been taken on his future, and that he will meet with President Florentino Perez in the coming days.

In that meeting, Arbeloa and Perez will analyse the mistakes made by him, by Xabi Alonso, which players performed and did not, and the atmosphere in the dressing room. From those discussions, a decision will be made, but it is noted that the players are behind Arbeloa, and they are in favour of his continuity.