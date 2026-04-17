Barcelona are keen to improve their backline after conceding in every single one of their Champions League games this season, and their primary target is Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni. The Catalan side are trying to find ways to bring the price tag down for the Italy international though, with Inter reportedly looking to bring in €60-80m for him.

It has been suggested that they could work on a ‘player-plus-cash’ deal, with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres supposedly players that Inter might be interested in. However on Thursday it emerged that the Catalan side were keen to include young right-back Hector Fort in the deal. Barcelona have already been in talks with Bastoni, and have agreed a contract with the 26-year-old.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski: "We still have a little time. The club know what I think and I have had time to think. I don't want to talk about offers and my future. The remaining matches and the goals are more important. That something new comes out in the press every day is not… pic.twitter.com/P7NaWpDBWi — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2026

Inter ‘very interested’ in Hector Fort

As explained by Matteo Moretto on RadioMarca, Fort is a player that Inter are ‘very interested’ in. The 19-year-old has shown flashes of talent going forward for both Barcelona and Elche in his young career, registering two goals and two assists in just 12 appearances this season. He is currently on loan at Los Franjiverdes, after a season without much game time under Hansi Flick last year. Moretto adds on Twitter/X that Inter have been following Fort for some time, and believe he has a bright future. It’s been suggested by Moretto that €55m plus Fort could get the deal done with Inter.

El Inter está muy interesado en Héctor Fort, ya que lo considera un joven talento con futuro. El club nerazzurro lleva tiempo siguiéndole la pista y cree que tiene las cualidades necesarias para convertirse en un futbolista importante. https://t.co/dEWWkxVgWw — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) April 17, 2026

Fort eyeing return from injury for Elche

Fort’s season has been marred by injury though, with a broken shoulder keeping him out for the past three months. The teenage defender is on the verge of a comeback though, and is set to be available for Elche’s game against Atletico Madrid. Speaking to Elche’s club media, he confirmed he was eager to return to action.

“I’m very happy, I was really looking forward to it. It’s been a long three months, but the important thing is that I’m back now,” MD quote.