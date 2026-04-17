Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has declared that he owes former club Real Sociedad plenty, before facing them in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. The Frenchman is playing out the final six weeks of his Atletico career, and the Copa represents an opportunity to go out on a high.

The 35-year-old has already announced that he will be leaving in the summer for Orlando City in Major League Soccer, but is on the verge of a dream final act to his Atletico career. Not only do Los Rojiblancos have the chance to lift the Copa del Rey final, but also to reach the Champions League final.

“I’m really excited, eager, and happy. I don’t know, I’m just so happy to be playing in a final. I feel ready to face a tough match where I’ll have to give it my all on the pitch.”

“Making it to the [Champions League] semifinals makes you forget all the effort and the fatigue. I see people very confident, happy, and eager to train and compete tomorrow.”

Griezmann savouring final stages of Atletico Madrid career

Griezmann was not focusing on the fact that it could be his last final as an Atletico Madrid player, with Arsenal favourites in their Champions League clash.

“I’m not thinking about whether it’s my last game or not, just that it’s a very important match. It’s a final that very few players get to play in. It’s an immense joy, a source of pride. I just want to be there tomorrow and perform at the level we all expect.”

However he did admit that he was savouring the final few weeks of his Atletico Madrid career.

“I realise it when I’m on the pitch, playing, enjoying myself. I’m enjoying every message from the manager, I’m absorbing it. What we want is to play matches.”

Griezmann on Real Sociedad – ‘I owe them a lot’

Real Sociedad and Atletico have already met twice under Pellegrino Matarazzo, who only arrived in December. The first encounter finished 1-1 at Anoeta, with both sides rotating for their March meeting, which Atletico won 3-2.

“Since the new coach arrived, they’ve changed quite a bit: fast-paced play, through balls… I’m really enjoying Guedes’ year; I’d already seen him at Valencia, and now he seems to be enjoying himself. He’s key for them. I hope the team… will be well-organised, tactically sound in both defence and attack, and make it a difficult match for Real Sociedad.”

In terms of what the game means for him personally, Griezmann was also keen not to get bogged down. The veteran forward came through the academy system at Real Sociedad.

“I’m not thinking too much, because otherwise I’ll get too emotional, and I don’t want that. I want to be fresh for the match. I owe them so much; they opened doors for me that France didn’t. I owe them a lot. It’s a special match. But I’m not thinking too much, just about playing and doing my best.”

Message for Atletico Madrid fans

Asked what he had to say for to the fans before the game, Griezmann only thanked them.

“Thank you all for the support you’ve given us this year, and continue to give us. You’re always a source of strength in difficult times. We saw it on Tuesday, when Barca were putting pressure on us: you were right there behind us, pushing us on. It’s a very special match for the fans, and hopefully we can give them the victory.”

The Copa del Rey final kicks off at 21:00 CEST at La Cartuja in Seville, with Atletico Madrid favourites to continue their fine cup form.