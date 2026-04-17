Barcelona saw their Champions League wait go on as they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid earlier this week. It’s 11 years since they won the competition, and it will be 12 by the time they get their next chance in 2027.

There was a lot of sadness at how the tie with Atleti played out, but as per MD, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny believes that Barcelona could not have done much more.

“It’s a disappointment because we all had the dream of winning this competition this year but, as the second oldest player in the team, I’m proud of what this team has shown in the competition this year, including the performance at the Metropolitano. Tuesday was incredible. We gave it our all. Sometimes, in football there is not enough and you have to accept defeat with sportsmanship.

“I think it depends a lot on the players but in the end, what we did it in the two games it was not enough to go through to the semi-finals. So, as frustrating as it is, you have to accept it and move on and fight for La Liga because it’s the only trophy we have left this season. I’m sure that this team will win the Champions League in the coming years because the talent and attitude of the players we have is a guarantee of a great future for the club.”

Szczesny: We will give everything to win La Liga

Barcelona now only have La Liga left to fight for. They are nine points clear of Real Madrid with seven matches to go, and Szczesny is keen to ensure they end the season on a high note.

“Of course, Flick was disappointed. He gave us a couple of days to rest because it’s eight days until the next game and he wanted everyone to make sure we focused on the league, and that’s what we’ll do. We will give everything to ensure a beautiful end to the season and then we will fight for this European trophy in the coming years.”

Szczesny loving life at Barcelona

There has been talk of this season being Szczesny’s last as a Barcelona player, although he is contracted until 2027. Regardless, he’s loving life in Catalonia.

“My family and I are very, very happy. We love it here. I know I won’t be here long because I’m older but it’s been a fantastic experience for me and my family. We are very grateful for the time we have been here.”