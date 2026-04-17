Barcelona are searching for options to strengthen their forward line this summer, and it appears they are looking at more veteran options. For some time they have been linked with Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, but the Argentina international may be out of reach for their finances.

On Friday, it came as a surprise when news emerged that Barcelona had enquired about another of Atletico’s forwards in Alexander Sorloth. Sport explain that if Barcelona cannot bring in Alvarez, then they would prefer to bring in a physically imposing number nine that can cause problems for central defenders, and has a natural eye for goal.

Barcelona watching Vedat Muriqi progress

The Catalan daily go on to say that target man Vedat Muriqi is also on their shortlist for next summer. The RCD Mallorca forward is in the form of his life, with 21 goals to his name in La Liga, trailing only Kylian Mbappe in the Pichichi standings. The 31-year-old’s height and aerial ability is another attraction for Barcelona.

Muriqi price tag this summer

Barcelona are scouting him currently, and have enquired about his situation through intermediaries, but have not made contact with his agents per se. Currently he is under contract until 2029, and has a €40m release clause, but the Blaugrana believe that he could be available for much less, and more so if Mallorca were to be relegated. Los Bermellones are two points above the drop zone with seven games to go.

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Would Muriqi make sense for Barcelona?

The Kosovan international certainly has demonstrated a clinical edge in front of goal, albeit his seven strikes last season and his 15 goals the year before that suggest a high degree of variability. That said, Muriqi has always been a major problem for defences in La Liga. Interestingly, Barcelona have also been linked to his international strike partner, Fisnik Asllani.

What he has in physical prowess and ability to hold the ball up, he perhaps lacks in agility for the quick passing style Barcelona sometimes look to, but there is no doubt that he provides a threat in the box that is difficult to stop.