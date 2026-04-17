Written by David Smith

Rayo Vallecano have qualified for their first-ever European semi-final, narrowly escaping

the sharp talons of AEK Athens. In a tough night away from home, Rayo went three-nil down in the 51st minute, surrendering their three-goal advantage from the first leg. The ‘Franjirrojos’ fielded the same starting XI from the previous encounter against the Greeks but Inigo Perez encountered various problems throughout the first half.

The game kicked off shrouded in the flares that had been lit up by the 1,500 Rayo fans who

had made their way to Athens. The hosts had a shaky start to the game, forfeiting

possession easily and being vulnerable to Rayo’s counter-attacks. Andrei Ratiu missed a sitter in

front of goal after the goalkeeper had spilled Isi Palazon’s shot from outside the box. Alvaro Garcia also went through on goal but was unable to hit the target. From then on the

confidence of AEK kept growing. Angolan forward Zine rifled one in from a throw-in and then

doubled their lead from the spot.

Between the two goals, Rayo were dealt an injury blow, as Garcia limped off to be replaced by Pacha Espino. The Greek side had effectively managed to box in their guests, with Rayo unable

to progress the ball forward, constantly giving away set pieces and aimlessly clearing the

ball. AEK focused on getting the ball out wide and had won the majority of duels and second

balls. Drastic change was called for from the Rayo bench.

Perez brought on Alemao for Ilias Akhomach, who provided a focal point in attack and permitted his teammates to advance further up the pitch, winning a good chunk of his duels.

AEK came out strong in the second half, winning a free-kick just outside the box and then netting their third goal, wiping out Rayo’s once hefty advantage in just 51 minutes. But the game started shifting in Rayo’s favour. With belief surging across the ground, AEK rode their energy hoping to get a fourth but left themselves vulnerable on the counter. Despite struggling to get numbers forward, the big moment came.

Pedro Diaz, who had just come on five minutes prior, was played through by Ratiu and had

space to drive the ball forward and play a pass across to Isi, aided by the gap Alemao’s off-the-ball movement had created. He scored the all-important decisive goal to send Rayo through. He jumped onto the advertising board, to celebrate with the ‘Rayista’ faithful. If there is one thing Rayo did not lack throughout, from fans to players, it was belief. The singing never stopped, despite a nightmarish opening hour to the game. A banner was unveiled right before kick-off along with a tifo. The banner read ‘El barrio en el barco, el barco sin dueño’ – The neighborhood on the ship, the ship without an owner.

It is a popular phrase used by the Bukaneros to express the sentiment of independence, that

despite the issues the fanbase has had with owner Raul Martin Prensa, the club is ultimately

manned by its supporters.

The road ahead is tricky for Perez and his squad. They sit three points off the

relegation zone. Perez admitted after Sunday’s three-nil defeat away to Mallorca that he

would agree to being knocked out by AEK if it meant ensuring survival in the top tier. The

dilemma continues as they now face Strasbourg for a place in the Conference League final.