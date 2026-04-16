Arsenal star Martin Zubimendi on Real Madrid move: “I think the moment has passed”

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has dismissed the idea of a move to Real Madrid this summer. The former Real Sociedad star was heavily linked to Los Blancos in the second half of last season, but had agreed a move to the Emirates.

While Zubimendi completed a €70m move to Arsenal, Real Madrid did not bring in a midfielder. The position has remained a problem for Real Madrid this season though, and is now supposedly a priority for their summer transfer window. Asked about Real Madrid’s interest during an interview with Cadena SER, Zubimendi was not interested.

“Look, I don’t know, I don’t have an answer, but I haven’t been very on top of all that. I think the moment has passed. I’m very focused, very happy where I am, and I have other things on my mind that are worrying me a lot, so I’m not in the mood for those things.”

Zubimendi on Atletico Madrid clash

Earlier in the conversation, Zubimendi admitted that the last few weeks at Arsenal had been ‘a bit strange’, but that everyone would have signed off on their situation at the start of the season. Next up for Arsenal in the Champions League is a meeting with Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.

“I think they’re in great form, very confident, with the spirit, well, that’s what Atletico Madrid is all about, so, well, we already know them from the group stage, but this will be different. In the end, they’re a team that has invested a lot, signed some very good players, has a core group of players who have been around for many years, with a very good coach, and well, it doesn’t surprise me that much either.”

Arteta: “What Simeone has done with the team is impressive”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was also asked about the meeting with Los Colchoneros after overcoming Sporting CP 1-0 on aggregate.

“We’ll take things from the first leg. I also took things from last night. But the way they compete, the way they play, what Diego (Simeone) has done with that team is impressive,” he told Diario AS.

“We’re really excited to be back in Madrid for the first leg. We need to prepare well. The time will come to do that. I think the tie is wide open for both teams, and we’ll have to earn it minute by minute. Let’s hope it goes our way.”

The two sides met in October of this year at the Emirates, with Arsenal running out 4-0 winners over Atletico. It is an improved Diego Simeone side awaiting Arsenal in the first leg at the Metropolitano in two weeks though.