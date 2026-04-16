VIDEO: Vinicius Junior tells Real Madrid teammate to ‘shut your mouth’ during Bayern Munich loss

The fallout from any Real Madrid exit from the Champions League is messy, but their loss to Bayern Munich all but certainly ended their season without trophies too. As well as fuming at the referee, Vinicius Junior was not happy with one of his Real Madrid colleagues during the game.

President Florentino Perez reportedly spoke to the players in the dressing room after the game, seemingly acknowledging that the La Liga title race was also over. He was not content with their elimination. For the players, the sending off of Eduardo Camavinga ignited fury at the end of the match, with manager Alvaro Arbeloa claiming that it ruined the tie.

Vinicius Junior fumes at Jude Bellingham – ‘Shut your mouth’

Meanwhile Vinicius was caught on camera telling teammate Jude Bellingham to ‘shut your mouth’ at one point in the match. With the Brazilian advancing down the left flank, Bellingham called for the ball in the middle, but did not receive it, with the England international expressing his frustration.

“What do you want? What do you want?” gesticulated Vinicius, before telling him to “Shut your mouth.”

Vinicius to Bellingham: "What do you want? What do you want? Shut your mouth!" pic.twitter.com/Ka3jc9G17I — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) April 16, 2026

This is of course part of the frustration of an intense match, with both players highly motivated, and in some sense, natural. That said, the phrasing may not go down well, and particularly in a season when team spirit in the Real Madrid dressing room has been questioned.

Vinicius and Bellingham in the crosshairs this season

Both Vinicius and Bellingham have been questioned more than at any other point during their Real Madrid careers this year. Bellingham put in a good performance in Munich, and Vinicius also returned to form under Arbeloa, but both were singled out for loud whistles from the Bernabeu in January.