Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday, as Bayern Munich secured a 6-4 aggregate victory in their quarter-final tie. However, it did not come without controversial, as Eduardo Camavinga’s late red card was the catalyst for the Bavarians to score the two late goals that sent them through to the last four.

Camavinga was shown a second yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic after a challenge on Harry Kane, although the booking itself was for delaying the restart after he held on to the ball for three seconds. Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa could not believe the decision, and the same feeling was shared by his players.

Carvajal, Bellingham slam red card decision

After the incident itself, Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal was spotted shouting “it’s your fault. It’s your f****** fault!” at Vincic, as per MD. Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham fumed at the decision when he spoke in the mixed zone after the match (via Marca).

“It’s a joke. It is impossible for it to be yellow. Two fouls and two yellows.”

Rudiger: I t’s better that I don’t speak

Rudiger was also asked about the matter as he passed through the mixed zone, and as per Marca, he took the opportunity to speak briefly to the waiting reports on the Camavinga red card.

“You’ve seen it, haven’t you? Really, it’s better that I don’t speak. Have you ever seen something like this? Ugh.”

Guler sent off after full time for complaints

Arda Guler, who was outstanding at the Allianz Arena, was one of the players that did not speak publicly post-match, although he did his talking to Vincic right after the full time whistle was blown. He lambasted the Slovenian official over the decision to send Camavinga off, and right by the tunnel, he too was shown a red card, meaning that he will also be suspended for the start of next season’s Champions League.