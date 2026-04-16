If Real Madrid’s players were furious last night following their elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League, President Florentino Perez was not a shoulder to cry on afterwards. Perez was disappointed after a result that for many, including him, seems to have ended Los Blancos’ season.

Jude Bellingham called the decision to send off Eduardo Camavinga ‘a joke’, while Dani Carvajal blamed the official for their elimination. Manager Alvaro Arbeloa told the press that the decision was ‘absurd‘. Out of the cup competitions without success, and with a nine-point deficit to Barcelona in La Liga, it looks like being a second straight season without trophies for Real Madrid.

Florentino Perez visits Real Madrid dressing room – ‘Intolerable’

Curiously, Arbeloa told the press that he had not spoken to Perez after the match, but Sport say that he did visit the Real Madrid dressing room in Munich. Despite a decent performance against Bayern, the result was not acceptable.

“I appreciate your effort today, but the season has been a real disappointment for everyone,” he reportedly told the players.

“You know the demands placed on you as Real Madrid players. One season without titles is a failure because we are Real Madrid, but two seasons without winning titles is intolerable,” hinting that he too feels the Liga title is lost.

Uncertain future at Real Madrid

It is yet to be known what consequences that will bring at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the expectation is that Arbeloa will be dismissed as manager. For much of the season, it has been claimed that Real Madrid will look to a sign a central midfielder and another centre-back, but the unravelling of the season will no doubt spark fresh conversations about the construction of the squad.