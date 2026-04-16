Liverpool willing to do business for midfielder liked by Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be on the hunt for a midfielder this summer. Los Blancos have been struggling to adapt the absence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the middle of the pitch, and while initially there was hope that Fede Valverde or Eduardo Camavinga could become the long-term partner for Aurelien Tchouameni in that spot, this season seems to have made up their mind that this is not the case.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi has ruled out a move to Real Madrid this summer, and there has been plenty of talk over who they might target. Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has been mentioned, but the cost could end up being prohibitive. On the other hand, AZ Alkmaar starlet Kees Smit has also been mentioned often, but it is not clear whether Los Blancos would be willing to hand the keys to their midfield to such a young player.

Liverpool willing to do business for Alexis Mac Allister

One name that was frequently linked to Real Madrid in the past was Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister. The talk of the Argentina international has quietened somewhat in the Spanish capital, but it could be a deal that suits both sides. The Telegraph explain that Liverpool will consider parting ways with Mac Allister to fund a rebuild. Currently he has two years left on his deal, and there has been no suggestion of a new contract for him at Anfield.

Liverpool hold an interest in Eduardo Camavinga

One factor that could facilitate a deal is that Liverpool seemingly hold an interest in one of the casualties from Real Madrid’s incoming move for a midfielder. Eduardo Camavinga is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu, and Liverpool were in contact with Camavinga’s camp last month, sounding out a potential move. Relations between the two clubs are fluid from previous deals too.