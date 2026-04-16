Lionel Messi purchases Spanish club close to Barcelona

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has perhaps hinted at a return to living in Spain down the line, with the purchase of a 5th division Spanish club close to Barcelona. The Inter Miami and Argentina star is yet to call time on his playing career, but has admitted that he is in the twilight of his time on the pitch.

Now 38 years old, Messi did sign a contract extension with Inter Miami this year until 2028, suggesting that he intends to be on the pitch for at least a year or two longer. The main question mark around his future centres around the 2026 World Cup, and whether he will turn out for Argentina at the tournament. Manager Lionel Scaloni has assured he will do everything possible to make it happen, but Messi has been reluctant to commit.

Messi becomes owner of UE Cornella

Messi has released a statement, as cited by Marca, explaining that he has become the majority owner of Unio Esportiva Cornella. They currently ply their trade in Spain’s Tercera RFEF, the fifth tier, in semi-professional football. Founded in 1951 after a merger, Cornella are renowned for a strong academy, with the likes of David Raya, Gerard Martin, Jordi Alba and Javi Puado all coming through the system there. Alba could come up against Messi, as owner of L’Hospitalet, who play in the same division.

A hint at Messi’s future?

It does perhaps suggest that Messi sees himself returning to live in Barcelona in the future. After appearing at Camp Nou earlier in the season, he manifested a desire to live in Catalonia again, referring to the city as ‘home’. Messi has never sold the house he had in Barcelona, and there has always been talk of a homage to him at Camp Nou at some point, although strained relations with President Joan Laporta may make that difficult.