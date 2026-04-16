Barcelona file second complaint to UEFA over officiating against Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have filed a second complaint to UEFA over the officiating during their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid. The Catalan club were furious after being knocked out at the Metropolitano, with star forward Raphinha calling it ‘a robbery’.

The Blaugrana exited the tournament after a 3-2 defeat to Atletico on aggregate, finishing the tie with red cards in both legs. Barcelona claimed that they should have had penalties in both games too, although that idea has been contested by Atletico Madrid.

🚨 In recent weeks, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan have begun slowly working out the details of Alessandro Bastoni's transfer. Preliminary contacts have taken place. It's not out of the question that a player could be included in this deal. The Nerazzurri are interested in Héctor… pic.twitter.com/7kmpXDi9Az — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2026

Barcelona file second complaint to UEFA

Barcelona have now filed a second complaint to UEFA in the space of a week, claiming that the performance of the two officials had a major impact on the final outcome of the match. They claim that multiple decisions were made that ‘did not comply with the laws of the game.’ Their statement also cites ‘sporting and financial harm’ to the club.

First complaint was rejected by UEFA

Last week Barcelona also complained that Atletico defender Marc Pubill should have conceded a penalty for a handball. UEFA did not respond to the complaint, explaining they felt it was ‘inadmissible’. This did not go down well in Catalonia, feeling that the club had been disrespected.

Full FC Barcelona statement: