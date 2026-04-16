Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has said that he is not concerned about his future at the club beyond the summer. He is expected to be in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu until the end of the season, yet with it looking likely that Real Madrid will finish the season without silverware, the expectation is that he will not be there next year.

Arbeloa’s side are nine points adrift in La Liga, and has seen his side eliminated from the Copa del Rey and Champions League, struggling for results to back up his permanent candidacy. Speaking after the Bayern Munich defeat, Arbeloa told Diario AS that he did not feel as if he had anything to prove.

“As I’ve said, since I’ve sat in this chair, it’s been… well, not to prove my level as a coach. I’ve never wanted to win matches with my decisions, but rather by helping the players on the pitch. We’ve faced, well, many teams. Kompany’s Bayern Munich, Guardiola’s City, Simeone’s Atletico… well, I think most teams in Europe bear the mark of their coaches.”

“I don’t know how much of my stamp this team has; what percentage. Surely, a much smaller one than the examples I’ve given or what Castilla might have had, in my case. And as I’ve said, I’ve always tried to help the club… (pause), in any way I could. And that’s how it will be until the very last day.”

Real Madrid future ‘does not worry me’

He was asked if he felt that during their Champions League clashes with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, he had provided sufficient arguments to make a case for his continuity.

“It doesn’t worry me at all, and I’ll understand any decisions the club makes. I’ll understand them perfectly. As I said, I’m a man of the club, who always… well, if I’m hurting today, it’s not for myself, but for Real Madrid. Because we’re not going to win the sixteenth this year. I’m hurting for the players, as I said before; for the club, the fans. And…”

“Not for myself. Because I’m not worried at all about my future. Since I’ve sat in this chair, I haven’t been worried at all… well, it hasn’t been the slightest bit of a worry. And as I said before, I feel I’ve done everything I could to try and help my players win every day.”

‘It’s the club’s decision’ – Alvaro Arbeloa

Refusing to give away anything about his future plans, Arbeloa would not opine on whether he would consider another job as manager, or even if he would accept an offer to continue at Real Madrid.

“Right now… (smiles), I’m not thinking about any of that at all. And… as I said before, it’s the club’s decision, and I’m a club man. And all I want is for Real Madrid to win, regardless of who’s on the bench.”

Since Arbeloa was appointed, there has been talk about his potential replacement, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Jurgen Klopp all linked to the position. That talk did die down after a series of positive results, but has restarted now, and there is no clear candidate to replace Arbeloa as things stand.