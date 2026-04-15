Barcelona star Raphinha has not held back after his side exited the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros eliminated Barcelona from a second cup competition in the space of two months, after making it to the Copa del Rey final too.

Raphinha played no part in their Champions League encounter following a hamstring injury, but was present at the Metropolitano to support his teammates on Tuesday night. The Brazilian had said before the match that the Catalan side would make it to the semi-finals.

Raphinha: ‘Next round, you’re going out’

Joining his teammates to applaud the Barcelona fans, Raphinha also seemed to get into it with the Atletico fans. He was seen pointing at them, and indicating that they would be going out in the next round. On a second occasion, he even mouths ‘pa’ fuera’ – ‘going out’. The images were captured by DAZN.

Raphinha complaints about refereeing

This goes in tandem with Raphinha’s complaints about the officiating over the course of the tie. The Brazilian spoke to the media with a hot head after their exit from Europe, and claimed that the game was ‘robbed’ from Barcelona. He would also go on to point out that Atletico Madrid finishing the game without a yellow card, something he could not understand.

Proud 💙❤️ We came so close. pic.twitter.com/OkgMFHJrif — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 15, 2026

When will Raphinha be back?

Following his hamstring injury on international duty, Raphinha is still not expected to be back for another two weeks at least. There is a chance he could feature against Osasuna at El Sadar on the first weekend of May, but the date circled in red is the final Clasico of the season. That is scheduled for the 10th of May at Camp Nou, and he will no doubt be desperate to close the season on a positive note in that match.