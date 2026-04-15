Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has told the press that his side showed personality in order to be able to get back into the game against Barcelona, having gone two goals down in the first half. Ademola Lookman’s goal put Los Colchoneros back in front on aggregate, and they won out 3-2 eventually.

Simeone was asked for his summary of the game when he entered the press conference with a large grin on his face. He praised Barcelona, before coming onto his own side.

“Did you see how they play? The speed they go at? It was incredible at the start of the match. We made mistakes. Which allowed them to take their game to the next level, with a lot of associative players inside. Ferran, Pedri, Gavi, Olmo, all quick. With the 2-0, the team had two chances to fall apart, to down tools, or continue playing the game. And they did it.”

“They did with the personality of Koke, Griezmann, the ball recoveries of Marcos Llorente, the speed of Lookman, who scored a golazo. Then the 1-2 goal was fantastic. In the second half, they eased off, having played Saturday’s game. The substitutions gave us energy. They finished with that Plan B that all teams have with balls into the box for Lewandowski and Araujo. We had a chance able to score through Le Normand. We started winning when we arrived at the stadium and saw the reception. After the match, I thanked the players for their effort. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I’m fortunate.”

Atletico Madrid attack makes the difference

Asked what Atletico had now that they did not in the past, Simeone replied simply ‘goals.’ It was January signing Ademola Lookman that got the eventual winner.

“He continues to evolve completely. He’s improving a lot defensively. He’s gaining a lot of weight within the team. In all the time I’ve been here at the club, I haven’t had a player of that calibre and with those characteristics. We’re playing with four forwards, although Giuliano is described as a full-back, midfielder, and striker… In Ademola’s case, he has more qualities; I saw that in Nigeria. He’s got it.”

“Every team has its own playing style, and we’ve evolved too over the years. We’ve changed. We’re a team that attacks better than it defends, and we need to attack. Whether Griezmann plays, Baena plays, Almada plays… whoever it is.”

Simeone avoids commenting on Barcelona complaints

Before the match, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick complained to UEFA about the pitch at the Metropolitano, while the Catalan side also filed a formal complaint about the decision not to award a penalty against Marc Pubill in the first leg. Simeone refused to be drawn into any conversation about it.

“Do you know how good it is to be in the semi-finals of the Champions League? Phwoar. It’s incredible. To be among the best four teams in Europe. Incredible.”

“We’re excited about the three games we have left [in the Champions League]. With humility, but we have three games to play. We know what we want and we’re going to go get it.”

In terms of the emotions he felt at the final whistle, Simeone said it was a blur.

“I think I ran out and hugged Barrios. I don’t remember. There are a lot of things behind this result. A lot of work, a lot of people at the club. You saw the stadium, what happened there was incredible. It’s not easy to knock Barcelona out three times. Messi’s Barcelona and Yamal’s Barcelona. We did it with a lot of hard work and a lot of heart. All three times we had to play the second leg at home. Let’s hope my players can rest and that we can play a good match on Saturday.”

Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann contributions

Two of Atletico’s veterans, Marcos Llorente and Antoine Griezmann were at the heart of their victory. Llorente has gone from strength to strength this season, more recently playing in central midfield.

“Marcos is incredible. He’s a player who has evolved both as a footballer and as a person. He plays a midfielder, a stopper, a winger, a full-back, a forward… It’s amazing how hard he works. He even encourages his teammates to lead organised lives.”

Griezmann. On his own. Leading the Atleti fans. This man loves football. pic.twitter.com/EKuo8LwEqJ — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 14, 2026

Meanwhile things are setting up for a potentially remarkable end to Griezmann’s Atletico career, having announced his exit to Orland City in the summer.

“We spoke with Antoine, I said it to all of you the other day. We have a football genius, a game-changer. A player who has shown great character. Against Barcelona years ago, two goals, against Bayern, goal. One that we’ve never had in time at Atletico. I hope God grants him what he’s looking for in the time he has left at the club.”

Atletico have little time for celebrations, as they begin preparations for the Copa del Rey final. They face Real Sociedad at La Cartuja on Saturday night at 21:00 CEST.