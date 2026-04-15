Predicted Teams Bayern Munich-Real Madrid.

Real Madrid will seek to pull off a remarkable comeback against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena at 21:00 CEST, going into the clash 2-1 down from the first leg. The major question mark over Alvaro Arbeloa’s line-up is the absence of Aurelien Tchouameni.

Arbeloa mentioned that Camavinga was one of his primary options to replace his suspended compatriot. The injury list for Real Madrid has been reduced to just Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo Goes, while Bayern Munich are without Lennart Karl and Sven Ulreich. Were they to make it to the semi-finals, Real Madrid do have eight players at risk of suspension with a yellow card.

Thiago Pitarch ahead of Camavinga in midfield?

It is expected that Jude Bellingham returns to the starting XI, one of three changes predicted by Marca from the first leg in the Santiago Bernabeu. Ferland Mendy will come in at left-back for Alvaro Carreras, who struggled against Michael Olise in the first leg, and Dean Huijsen will be replaced by Eder Militao.

Despite the absence of midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, #RealMadrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa is backed to keep Eduardo Camavinga on the bench as his side face #FCBayern. Marca believe that Thiago Pitarch will be selected ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/yWQS7PoTLf — Football España (@footballespana_) April 15, 2026

That is also the case for Diario AS, although they introduce a degree of uncertainty over whether Huijsen could remain in the side.

Bayern Munich to remain unchanged

Vincent Kompany is expected to maintain the same XI as the team he sent out at the Bernabeu. Harry Kane’s ankle injury has continued to improve, and it seems that Serge Gnabry will be fit enough to continue in the number 10 role.

There had been some suggestion that Jamal Musiala could come back into the side, and it seems Alphonso Davies will remain on the bench too, despite being fit. Bayern hold a strong advantage, but Jude Bellingham noted that his side would give it their all to come back in what was described as a ‘final’ for Los Blancos, and perhaps their last chance to save their season.