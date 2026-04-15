Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has refused to be drawn on who is the best goalkeeper of all time, claiming that in each era, a different shot-stopper could be given the title. Neuer is one of the names in the conversation, alongside his would-be opposite number, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Neuer has been one of the 21st century’s most iconic goalkeepers, but did make an error against Los Blancos during their meeting in the 2024 semi-finals. Neuer said that his team were not speaking about game in the build-up.

“No. We know about their track record in this competition, but when you’re a professional, you live in the moment. And now we’re playing against this Real Madrid. A team that, if they have a good day, can beat anyone. But so can we. We beat them at the Bernabéu, in fact. It’s an advantage to play at the Allianz Arena,” he told Diario AS.

Manuel Neuer: ‘The only advantage is a goal’

Neuer continued manager Vincent Kompany’s cautious approach, noting that his side’s advantage was slender, amid talk off a potential comeback.

“The only advantage is that we have a one-goal lead, but it’s Real Madrid, a very tough challenge. We’re lucky to be playing the second leg at home and we’re counting on the fans. We’re very motivated and ready. It’s a good situation… but we have to be careful, because we’ve seen in the past how Real Madrid can win.”

Neuer not drawn on best goalkeeper debate

Neuer was also asked whom he believed to be the best goalkeeper of all time.

“It’s difficult, it depends on the era. In recent years… it’s not enough to say 2-3, there are many and each one has their own style. For Real Madrid, right now, it’s difficult not to have Courtois. But if we look at the past, Schmeichel, Kahn, Buffon, Casillas… they’re all very good. I don’t see one as the best of all time, it depends on the era.”

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa commented earlier in the season that Courtois was in his view, the best goalkeeper he had ever seen at the Santiago Bernabeu. Certainly the Belgian is for many top of the lot in Spain.