Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was optimistic about their chances of reaching the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Bavarian side hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, and are heavy favourites to go through.

One of the fashionable phrases currently is that Champions League games are decided by details, and Kompany was asked whether he thought that would be the case.

“It’s difficult, there are many things that can be important. The team, the commitment, knowing how to suffer… Sometimes a referee can also decide, I don’t expect it to happen. The feeling is that we are prepared. We have trained well and there is enthusiasm,” he told Marca.

‘We have to focus on ourselves’ – Kompany

The first leg saw two vastly different halves, with Bayern dominating the first half, but the final 20 minutes belonged to Los Blancos.

“We could have scored more goals in the first leg. They played better in the second half and improved. They can gain confidence from that performance. We had a good feeling, and we can improve too. We can be confident, but we have to show it. With the quality Real Madrid has, they’re always dangerous. We have to focus on ourselves and find solutions.”

Kompany on Real Madrid comebacks

The message from the Real Madrid camp beforehand has been that if there is one side capable of mounting a comeback, it was Los Blancos. Kompany was asked about the mythology of their opponents.

“Of course. We have a lot of respect for them. We’ve played at the Bernabeu before, and we’re ready for Real Madrid at their best. Their current results don’t reflect their true quality. They’re one of the best teams in the world. If you look at the history of this competition, everyone can tell stories like this, like Liverpool, Barcelona…”

He was also asked if he had analysed the errors of other teams that had fallen prey to Real Madrid comebacks in the past.

“As I said before, I go to bed thinking about what we need to do better for the next match. And I do it knowing that the other coach is doing the same. I don’t want to dwell on the things we need to improve… although of course we can’t ignore the opponent, it’s part of the job. Finding solutions. What about all the chances we missed in the first leg? Well, there has to be balance in the analysis. That’s the mentality we have.”

Real Madrid have dubbed the game a final, and many regard it as their last chance to make something of their season, given the nine-point deficit in La Liga to Barcelona.