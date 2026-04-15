Bayern Munch 4-3 Real Madrid (6-4 agg)

Real Madrid are out of this season’s Champions League, as they fell to defeat in the second leg of their quarter-final with Bayern Munich.

As expected, Alvaro Arbeloa recalled the likes of Eder Militao and Jude Bellingham to his line-up for the match at the Allianz Arena. His dream would have been an early goal, and inside 36 seconds, Real Madrid hit the front courtesy of Arda Guler. A terrible pass from Manuel Neuer was intercepted by the Turkish midfielder, who curled the ball into the empty net from 35 yards out.

But no sooner than Real Madrid went ahead, they were pegged back. Joshua Kimmich’s corner was missed by Andriy Lunin, which allowed Aleksandar Pavlovic to head home unopposed from a couple of yards out, much to the frustration of the away side. But that frustration turned to joy just before the half hour mark when Guler curled home his second of the evening with a fine free-kick. Neuer got a hand to it, but he could not stop Los Blancos from getting back level in the tie for the second time.

Once again, Real Madrid’s lead on the night did not last long as Harry Kane made it 2-2, but just before the half time interval, Vinicius Junior played in Kylian Mbappe to score his second goal of the tie, which made it 4-4 on aggregate.

Bayern and Real Madrid cancelled each other out for much of the second half, but in the 86th minute, things turned the hosts’ way when Eduardo Camavinga was shown a second yellow card following a foul on Kane. And the Bundesliga side made their advantage tell instantly as Luis Diaz curled into the far corner to give them a 5-4 lead on aggregate – which turned to 6-4 in stoppage time when Michael Olise struck.

Real Madrid set for trophyless season

Real Madrid gave it their best shot in Bavaria, but in the end, it was not to be. Their season is all-but over now, as it is very unlikely they manage to overturn Barcelona’s nine-goal lead in the La Liga title race with seven matchdays to go.