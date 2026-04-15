Real Madrid bowed out of this season’s Champions League on Wednesday, as they went down 4-3 to Bayern Munich in the second leg of their quarter-final tie, which ensured a 6-4 defeat on aggregate for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side.

Andriy Lunin – 5

He may have made a couple of good saves to keep Bayern at bay, but his error for the 1-1 goal was disappointing. There is every chance that the result would’ve been different if Thibaut Courtois was fit.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5

Preferred to Dani Carvajal at right-back, but once again, he was poor defensively. He was caught out for at least two of Bayern’s goals, and he failed to make up for those deficiencies in attack.

Eder Militao – 7

Real Madrid may have conceded four goals, but the fact they only conceded twice before the 88th minute was thanks to their centre-back partnership. Militao was very solid, although it was not enough in the end.

Antonio Rudiger – 7

Like Militao, he was very good – as he usually is on the biggest stage. However, he was a little fortunate to avoid a red card after a clumsy foul soon after being booked.

Ferland Mendy – 7

A very encouraging performance from Mendy. It’s testament to him that Michael Olise was nowhere near as threatening as he was in the first leg.

Jude Bellingham – 7.5

He was outstanding in the first hour, before he started to tire. He provided help at both ends of the pitch, underlying how much of a miss he was for much of the first leg.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

He was used in the Aurelien Tchouameni role, and he performed rather well.

Arda Guler – 8

His best performance of the season. He was given a gift for his first goal, but the second was all class from the free-kick. On the whole, he was also very involved in the midfield battle.

Brahim Diaz – 5.5

Given the nod over the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Thiago Pitarch, but he failed to make much of an impact in attack.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

Got his goal, but aside from missing a big chance in the second half, he was not overly involved.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Did well when called upon in a defensive role, and provided a great assist to Mbappe. But it wasn’t his night.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga – 4.5

A match that summed up his season perfectly. Picked up a yellow card on 78 minutes, and on 86, he was shown a needless second booking, which sealed Real Madrid’s fate.

Thiago Pitarch – N/A

Brought on for stoppage time as Real Madrid chased a goal.

Franco Mastantuono – N/A

Same as Pitarch.