Real Madrid have been pegged back for the third time in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich, which means they are heading for the exit door with only minutes to go at the Allianz Arena.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side made a golden start to proceedings in Bavaria when Arda Guler pounced on a Manuel Neuer error to score after 36 seconds, although their lead lasted five minutes as Aleksandar Pavlovic headed home soon after for the home side.

Diaz strikes crushing blow for Bayern

Guler scored a free-kick to make it 2-1, and while Harry Kane responded soon after, Kylian Mbappe struck before half time to bring Real Madrid level on aggregate. But minutes after having Eduardo Camavinga sent off for two yellows, Los Blancos have conceded for the fifth time across the two legs, with Luis Diaz firing into the far corner to make it 3-3 on the night.

🚨 LUIS DÍAZ WITH A CRAZY STRIKE IN THE 89TH MINUTE — BAYERN LEVEL IT AT 3–3! 🇪🇺 FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN 3–3 REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/yvbc6ex0go — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

Luis Díaz that is SPECIAL 💥 Bayern Munich lead on aggregate against 10-men Real Madrid in the 89th minute 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/2fnWDT402B — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Olise finishes the job in stoppage time

And in the final minute of stoppage time, Michael Olise fired in via the far post to seal the victory on the night for Bayern, who will face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals.

🚨 MICHAEL OLISE IN STOPPAGE TIME — 90+4 AND THE FRENCH STAR SEALS IT WITH A BRILLIANT GOAL! 🇪🇺 FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN 4–3 REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/CLCmuovYBu — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

Michael Olise wraps up the tie in STYLE 🤩 Bayern Munich knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League, and progress into the semi-finals 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/G0Id524l7V — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Real Madrid’s season is now all-but over after this crushing blow. They trail Barcelona by nine points in La Liga, and only an unlikely comeback would see them end the campaign with a major trophy.