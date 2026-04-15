Real Madrid

WATCH: Arda Guler punishes Bayern Munich error after 36 seconds to level tie for Real Madrid

Real Madrid would have dreamed for a fast start at the Allianz Arena, and while they got it, it’s as you were after goals for each side in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Guler draws Real Madrid level in tie

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side need to overturn a one-goal deficit from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu if they are to progress, and inside 36 seconds, they were back on level terms. A dreadful error from Manuel Neuer, who’s been heralded in the media after a fine performance in the Spanish capital, presented a chance to Arda Guler, who made by mistake by finding the empty net from far out.

Pavlovic heads Bayern back in front immediately after

But only 5 minutes later, Bayern would issue a response. Andriy Lunin did not cover himself in glory for this one, as Joshua Kimmich’s corner was headed in at close range by Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Real Madrid will be disappointed to have squandered their early advantage, but they have plenty of time to score again in Bavaria.

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Tags Aleksandar Pavlovic Arda Guler Bayern Munich Champions League Real Madrid

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