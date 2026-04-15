Real Madrid would have dreamed for a fast start at the Allianz Arena, and while they got it, it’s as you were after goals for each side in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.

Guler draws Real Madrid level in tie

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side need to overturn a one-goal deficit from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu if they are to progress, and inside 36 seconds, they were back on level terms. A dreadful error from Manuel Neuer, who’s been heralded in the media after a fine performance in the Spanish capital, presented a chance to Arda Guler, who made by mistake by finding the empty net from far out.

GOALLLL ARDA GULER !!!!! What a mistake by Neuer !! pic.twitter.com/iL4zJb18MK — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

Arda Güler scores from range just 45 seconds into the game after Neuer’s mistake 🚀 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jx8lcHCtT0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

WHAT A START IN MUNICH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/02uVr5eWhu — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026

Pavlovic heads Bayern back in front immediately after

But only 5 minutes later, Bayern would issue a response. Andriy Lunin did not cover himself in glory for this one, as Joshua Kimmich’s corner was headed in at close range by Aleksandar Pavlovic.

🚨 ALEKSANDAR PAVLOVIĆ SCORES IN THE 6TH MINUTE — REAL MADRID HIT BACK IMMEDIATELY! 🇪🇺 FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN 1–1 REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/je75CasUzt https://t.co/hod8PAlsFC — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026

Bayern make it 1-1 inside just six minutes, and regain their lead on aggregate 🥵 📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/D9a2x7GYSA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026

Bayern answer right back! 💪 What a start in Munich 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/El07uaYNDX — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026

Real Madrid will be disappointed to have squandered their early advantage, but they have plenty of time to score again in Bavaria.