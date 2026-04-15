Real Madrid would have dreamed for a fast start at the Allianz Arena, and while they got it, it’s as you were after goals for each side in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich.
Guler draws Real Madrid level in tie
Alvaro Arbeloa’s side need to overturn a one-goal deficit from last week’s first leg at the Bernabeu if they are to progress, and inside 36 seconds, they were back on level terms. A dreadful error from Manuel Neuer, who’s been heralded in the media after a fine performance in the Spanish capital, presented a chance to Arda Guler, who made by mistake by finding the empty net from far out.
GOALLLL ARDA GULER !!!!!
What a mistake by Neuer !! pic.twitter.com/iL4zJb18MK
— Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026
Arda Güler scores from range just 45 seconds into the game after Neuer’s mistake 🚀
📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jx8lcHCtT0
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026
WHAT A START IN MUNICH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/02uVr5eWhu
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026
Pavlovic heads Bayern back in front immediately after
But only 5 minutes later, Bayern would issue a response. Andriy Lunin did not cover himself in glory for this one, as Joshua Kimmich’s corner was headed in at close range by Aleksandar Pavlovic.
🚨 ALEKSANDAR PAVLOVIĆ SCORES IN THE 6TH MINUTE — REAL MADRID HIT BACK IMMEDIATELY!
🇪🇺 FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN 1–1 REAL MADRID pic.twitter.com/je75CasUzt https://t.co/hod8PAlsFC
— Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) April 15, 2026
Bayern make it 1-1 inside just six minutes, and regain their lead on aggregate 🥵
📺 Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/D9a2x7GYSA
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 15, 2026
Bayern answer right back! 💪
What a start in Munich 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/El07uaYNDX
— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 15, 2026
Real Madrid will be disappointed to have squandered their early advantage, but they have plenty of time to score again in Bavaria.
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