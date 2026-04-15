Barcelona star Raphinha has apologised for his gestures towards Atletico Madrid fans after their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday night. The Brazilian was seen indicating to the Metropolitano that Atletico would be going out in the semi-finals.

Raphinha was caught on camera seemingly indicating that Los Colchoneros would lose their next clash against Arsenal or Sporting CP in the Champions League, and even mouthing ‘going out’. The images did not take long to circulate through the Spanish press.

Raphinha apologises for gestures

Posting via DAZN on Instagram, as quoted by MD, Raphinha addressed his actions the night before. He reasoned that he lost his cool after receiving abuse from a fan in the stands.

“I apologise for my gesture, which does not correspond to my values ​​or my character. It was an act committed in a moment of tension, in response to a fan who was disrespecting me.”

Raphinha may yet be sanction for comments

However the Barcelona vice-captain could still be facing a Champions League ban. Raphinha did not apologise for his comments about the referee after the game, where he commented that Barcelona were ‘robbed’. Raphinha felt that both legs had involved a series of decisions against his side, referring to the officiating as ‘terrible’, and questioning whether referees did not want Barcelona to go through.

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Previous precedent indicates that Raphinha could be facing a three-game ban for his words from UEFA, who are yet to announce any action. He is not the only player who was frustrated with the officiating, with Frenkie de Jong also pointing to the referee in the first leg as a decisive factor in the outcome of the tie.

Raphinha remains out injured, and is expected to return in early May, in a season that has been hampered by injury issues throughout.