UEFA have decided that they will not acknowledge Barcelona’s complain over a potential handball from Marc Pubill during their Champions League quarter-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.The decision, not given by referee Istvan Kovacs, incensed Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.

The German manager was furious after the incident, asking ‘what VAR was for?’ in his post-match press conference. Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso appeared to take a goal-kick in the second half, playing the ball to Pubill, who then stopped the ball with his hand in the six-yard box, seemingly wanting to take the goal-kick himself.

Barcelona claimed for a penalty and in Flick’s case, a second yellow for Pubill, but neither Kovacs nor VAR got involved. The IFAB rules appeared to give Barcelona’s complaints some credence, and the Catalan side filed a complaint to UEFA about the same incident.

UEFA statement on Pubill handball claim

However UEFA have not seen it the same way. Although they do not give a reason as to why, UEFA have considered Barcelona’s complaint ‘inadmissible’.

“Following the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, played on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, FC Barcelona lodged a protest concerning a refereeing decision. On April 13, 2026, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body declared the protest inadmissible.”

At any rate, the process of filing a complaint was merely a formal form of protest, and had it been accepted, UEFA would not have taken any action off the back of it.

Flick and Simeone on officiating

Ahead of the second leg, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said that he was ‘not thinking about referees’ when asked about the impact of the officials on the game. Flick said that he was ‘calm now’, but did note that he would cross his fingers that ‘things went their way’ in the second leg, citing Pubill’s handball decision as something that went Atletico’s way last week.