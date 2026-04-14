Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been far from happy during the course of his side’s Champions League quarter-final with Atletico Madrid. Last week the German manager was furious with the officiating, and ahead of their second leg at the Metropolitano, Flick complained over the state of the pitch.

Flick was incensed that Barcelona were not given a penalty for a supposed handball by Marc Pubill, but UEFA have dismissed Barcelona’s official complaint on the matter. As the Catalan side took to the Metropolitano to train on Monday evening, Flick was also seen complaining about the pitch to UEFA match delegate Christian Kofoed.

🚨 BREAKING: Cardoso and Oblak are BACK! Barrios and Hancko have been left out of the squad list. pic.twitter.com/FB3YLksRfW — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 14, 2026

UEFA reassure Barcelona over length of grass

In a meeting between officials of the two sides on Tuesday morning, UEFA assured that Barcelona that the grass would be within the required length (30mm) and would be well watered before the game, as per MD. The grass was measured on Wednesday and was found to measure 26mm.

As per Marca, the grass was mowed on Monday after Barcelona trained on it, and is expected to be cut again before the game. Atletico Madrid believe this is a method of appyling pressure on UEFA.

Flick: "Gavi can play tomorrow. He gives it his all and has no fear. He's a good option. We'll see, who starts, how… We'll train now and decide tomorrow." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 13, 2026

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona to meet for a sixth time

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides this season, with the Catalans running out winners three times to Atletico Madrid’s two victories. Both La Liga encounters went in Barcelona’s favour, but Atletico were resting players, and on aggregate, the scores are level at 8-8. Los Rojiblancos will feel they have had the better of the series between the two, having knocked Barcelona out of the Copa del Rey, and given themselves a strong advantage in the Champions League. Whoever comes out on top of the quarter-final, regardless of the full-time result on Tuesday night, will feel they own bragging rights.