Real Madrid will in part place their hopes in Germany on goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, as they look for a shock comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Ukrainian shot-stopper has been largely excellent when called upon in relief of Thibaut Courtois over the past two seasons.

It was Lunin’s penalty heroics that took Los Blancos to the Champions League final in 2024, before being dropped for Courtois in the semi-final and final. At the time, it was reported that Lunin was devastated by the decision not to allow him to play the final. With his contract running down, Lunin was heavily linked with a switch to a team that would provide him with a starting role, yet in September of that year, Lunin signed a surprise six-year contract extension.

Lunin grateful for Real Madrid response to Ukraine-Russia war

According to Diario AS, one of the factors in his decision to do so was gratitude. They explain that Lunin was grateful for Real Madrid’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when Los Blancos immediately put themselves at his disposal. Lunin and his family were offered emotional and institutional support in a difficult time, something that he has never forgotten.

Thibaut Courtois’ successor?

One of the factors that could also keep him around longer is the chance to succeed Courtois as number one. The Belgian goalkeeper turns 34 in May, and has suffered from injuries with increasing frequency since 2023. Courtois is the undisputed number one, and in terms of level, has plenty of time remaining at the top.

As things stand, there has been little talk about searching for a successor, suggesting Los Blancos see him as the number one for several years yet. Despite that, it is a conversation that grows increasingly prominent, given the titanic impact he has had at the Santiago Bernabeu.