Real Madrid have traveled to Germany to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, reportedly convinced that they can turn around a 2-1 deficit from the first leg. However they will do so with a surprise absence from their squad.

On Tuesday morning, Real Madrid announced their squad for the game, one missing the injured Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo Goes and suspended Aurelien Tchouameni, although the latter has traveled to support the side. Young goalkeepers Fran Gonzalez, Javi Navarro and midfielder Thiago Pitarch were all included, as was Dani Ceballos, who is returning through injury.

Raul Asencio left out of Real Madrid squad

The surprise is that defender Raul Asencio has been left out, with Cadena Cope saying that it is down to gastroentiritis. Asencio trained as normal on Monday, and generally it is a problem that can be resolved in 24 hours. It could be that the 23-year-old joins up with his teammates later on.

Rumours of Asencio rift with Alvaro Arbeloa

Asencio returned to action against Girona last Friday, following three games out of the squad and two games on the bench. This was after a run of starts, and it has been claimed that the reason behind that surprise exit from the line-up was due to a rift with manager Alvaro Arbeloa. Having apologised to his teammates, he was reportedly readmitted into contention.

Last Thursday, Asencio was asked about his lack of involvement, and replied ‘Ask Arbeloa‘, but then took to social media to point out that it was simply the manager’s job to pick the XI.

It may well be that there is a completely innocent explanation, and Asencio is indeed ill, but this will no doubt heighten speculation in the Spanish capital that his relationship with the manager is not fully repaired. Asencio penned a new contract until 2031 last summer.