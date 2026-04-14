Predicted Teams Atletico Madrid-Barcelona

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona in the sixth and final between the two on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST, with a two-goal advantage from the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. Diego Simeone seems settled on his starting XI, but Hansi Flick is dealing with more doubts.

Not in terms of his spirit though, with the German manager optimistic about his side’s chances to win. Los Colchoneros were quietly confident in their press conference, and the scoreline is very much in their favour. Simeone is without Marc Pubill through suspension, and will miss David Hancko, Jose Maria Gimenez and Pablo Barrios through injury.

Flick must select a line-up without Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Pau Cubarsi, the latter suspended, although there are doubts over Marc Bernal’s fitness too. The Barcelona coach did declare that both Gavi and Frenkie de Jong are ready to start. Between them, a total of 13 Atletico and Barcelona players are one booking away from missing the first leg of a potential semi-final.

AN ELECTRIC ATMOSPHERE AWAITS LET'S DO IT ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/usAACyGBpJ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 14, 2026

Hansi Flick doubts in through the spine of Barcelona

As predicted by Diario AS, de Jong will be started alongside Pedri Gonzalez and Fermin Lopez, with Gavi on the left side of a front three containing Ferran Torres. That would mean leaving Marcus Rashford, Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo on the bench. Eric Garcia is expected to deputise for Cubarsi at the back with Jules Kounde at right-back.

MD predict a radically different XI for Barcelona, with Ronald Araujo in defence and Eric in midfield. That see all of Olmo, Lewandowski and Rashford starting the match, making Cubarsi the only change from last week. It perhaps hints at more doubts for Flick.

Consensus over Atletico Madrid line-up

Something that Simeone is not dealing with. Clement Lenglet is expected to replace the injured Hancko, the only change expected from both AS and MD. Midfielder Johnny Cardoso returned to training over the weekend, but it seems Marcos Llorente and Koke Resurreccion convinced Simeone that they are the correct pairing in midfield from the start.

#AtleticoMadrid host #FCBarcelona in the sixth and final meeting between the sides this evening, with Los Colchoneros 2-0 up from the first leg. #championsleague MD believe Lewandowski will again start up front, while Lenglet will be the only change for Diego Simeone. pic.twitter.com/btGRey3uHH — Football España (@footballespana_) April 14, 2026

Notably, both also predict Argentina international Juan Musso to get the nod over Jan Oblak. The latter has been out for the past month, but is back in training. Speaking before the match, Simeone said he had not made the call on who would be in goal.